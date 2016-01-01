Did you know?
Every single day, a West Virginia woman or man receives a breast cancer diagnosis.
This is why we do what we do and would love to have your support too!
West Virginia Breast Health Initiative
Our mission is to raise awareness and fund breast cancer programs with an emphasis on increasing breast health education, financially assisting breast cancer screenings, facilitating patient navigation, and providing survivor services. Additionally, to advance breast health equity, WVBHI is committed to eliminating barriers to care for individuals and communities experiencing breast health inequities now and in the future.
Here's the Memo, Get Your Mammo!
Mammograms remain the most important tool for diagnosing breast cancer in its earliest stages, yet many do not get routine mammograms. It's time to end that trend and work together to increase the rates of mammograms within our state! Learn how we're working to ignite change through the Here's the Memo, Get Your Mammo campaign today!